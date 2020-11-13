In response to the increasing community spread of COVID-19, Saint Joseph Berea is updating visitor restrictions starting Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Visiting hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Overnight visitors are not allowed and each visitor must wear a mask at all times while in the facility, including in the patient’s room when a staff member is present. All visitors will be screened before entering the facilities for history of exposure to COVID-19 and symptoms of illness, and a temperature check.
Anyone with a fever, cough, runny nose or body aches is asked to not visit the hospital. Patients and visitors are asked to limit the number of personal items brought with them to only those necessary for their care. Visitors are asked to leave the hospital when their visit is over and not spend time in public areas, such as lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and vending areas.
“We are working hard to reduce the inconvenience to our patients and families,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph Berea. “The spread of COVID-19 has increased in Kentucky and this step will help us to reduce the spread. We will reassess our visitation policy and make adjustment as soon as we determine it is safe.”
