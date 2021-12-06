Saint Joseph Berea has announced its 2021 Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients. Gearldine Stallsworth, tech lead, Environmental Services, of Berea, was presented the Employee of the Year Award, and Darcy Maupin, RN, manager, Nursing, of Berea, earned the Leader of the Year award.
Saint Joseph Berea annually recognizes one outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates the core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.
“Gearldine is very respectful to her fellow employees and our patients,” said Stallsworth’s colleague. “She always greets you with a smile, and even though she may be busy working, she never fails to say, ‘Good morning.’”
Stallsworth’s colleagues describe her as a hard worker whose work is always on time and completed correctly.
Similarly, Saint Joseph Berea annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.
“Darcy exhibits compassion by caring for the patients in the emergency department – both COVID and non-COVID patients,” said Maupin’s colleague. “She exhibits integrity and excellence, as she is certified in emergency patient care in nursing, as well as leadership certifications for emergency management in disaster situations.”
Maupin’s colleagues say she is well-respected for her knowledge in many different areas, and has led Saint Joseph Berea through multiple Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) drills after successfully preparing employees through teaching hazardous materials (HAZMAT) courses. Maupin collaborates with all departments to delegate appropriate members to represent each area in emergency preparedness drills. Her colleagues say she has also led Saint Joseph Berea to achieve Chest Pain Accreditation.
Both award winners were recognized during a virtual ceremony in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.