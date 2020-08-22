The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is continuing to investigate the death of Desiree Sparks and as a result of an ongoing investigation, John Stamper, 22, of Stanford, was arrested by KSP on Thursday, Aug. 20. Stamper is charged with murder and is currently lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center.
In October of 2016, Kentucky State Police, began investigating a death after receiving a call of an unidentified deceased female near West Skyline Drive in the Stanford area, later identified as Sparks. She was reported missing and last seen in Danville on Sept. 27, 2016.
