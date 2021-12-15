Stanley B. Whitaker, 81, of Kirksville, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He was born in Madison County on Sunday, February 18, 1940, the son of the late Russell and Nell Miller Whitaker. Stanley graduated from Madison Central High School in the Class of 1958, where he played basketball and baseball. His enjoyment of sports through the years led him to serve as a Baseball Umpire for Madison Central High School and he was an avid UK Basketball fan.
Stanley had served as a Volunteer Firefighter with Richmond Fire Department. He was a member of the Kirksville Baptist Church and served on the Kirksville Community Center Board of Directors. He worked in the Maintenance Department of Parker-Seal Company for 40 years and had served as an EMT with Madison County Ambulance Service for over 23 years.
Survivors include one son, Michael Wade Whitaker (Rose); four daughters, Joan Robinson, Becky Hoover (Mike), Aimee Whitaker and Tammie Oliver (Rex); a brother, Coleman Whitaker (Carol); his sister, Katherine Whitaker; a special friend and caregiver, Eleanor Land; special friends, Barbara Spencer and Jimmy Cornelison; 12 Grandchildren, Kathy Broaddus, Michael Whitaker, Anthony Whitaker, Christina Buscher, Trevor Hoover, Sarah Robinson, Matthew Robinson, Brandon Hacker and Chase Whitaker, Josh Oliver, Brent Oliver and Megan Oliver; 11 Great-grandchildren, Dylan Broaddus, Gavin Broaddus, Weston Buscher, Adaleigh Buscher, Tucker Oliver, Ethan Oliver, Jayden Thacker, Kyria Oliver, Sierra Oliver, Ari Barrett and Ava Barrett.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Masters and a sister, Betty Spears. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Hisle and Bro. Butch Pennington officiating. Entombment will follow in Madison Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
