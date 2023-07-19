The Starbucks coffee chain will be opening a franchise in Berea, according to city of Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel.
Angel made the announcement during Tuesday’s business meeting of the Berea City Council, adding that the project is awaiting bids for the demolition of the Hometown Inn, located near the Cracker Barrel restaurant. Angel added the space next to Starbucks will allow for additional businesses in the future.
This year to date, Angel reported that 39 new businesses have opened shop in town, compared to 31 at this same time last year. In addition, more businesses will be coming to Interstate exit 77, she reported.
“We also sold two commercial lots at exit 77 that will both be corporate chain restaurants. They are both pending and I think those will help exit 77 grow to the level that we’ve wanted it to grow,” Angel said, noting that area of town will be a desirable place for business expansion as exit 76 becomes more populated.
In related developments, Angel reported four commercial lots were recently sold for the purpose of building housing, and an investor group is looking to acquire property to build another campground. “I think we stand a good shot of getting that here in Berea,” Angel said of the campground.
Angel also told officials the Fairfield Inn/Marriott near the Holiday Inn Express has been purchased and the owners are converting it to the Comfort Inn and Suites Hotel.
On the subject of the Berea’s hotels, campgrounds and Airbnb’s, Angel said one impact of the recent Berea Craft Festival was that hotels and other accommodations were booked up. She said for four days preceding the festival, 400 of Berea’s 450 hotel rooms were reserved and camp grounds were sold out. She also added that Airbnb’s did very good business during the weekend.
“They were booked for the craft festival, and camp grounds were filled. So, for these two weekends, we have great business for our gas stations, restaurants and hotels through the work that tourism is out there doing,” said Angel.
People from 40 states attended the Berea Craft Festival, and there were 15 vendors from states that had not been previously represented. Many of the vendors reported doing a brisk business on Friday and Saturday.
“The people that come to these festivals come with surplus income and they’re there to shop and buy,” Angel said. “I had 50 different vendors who told me they had over $30,000 in sales so they were extremely pleased with everything they had taken in.”
Attendance hit a record this year, according to Angel, drawing approximately 8,400 people.
“This festival was our most successful in its history,” Angel said. “I think it worked out to be just what we needed it to be for Berea and we will continue to work on making it bigger and better and set bigger goals for next year.”
In other news, the Berea City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance relating to the regulation of alcohol sales and officials unanimously approved the appointment of Captain Casey Botkin of the Berea Police Department as Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) administrator.
The main issue up for discussion Tuesday was the setting of fees for producers like brewers, distributors and so-called rectifiers – business owners who combine purchased components to create a new alcohol related product.
While Berea’s fees are generally in line with those in the city of Richmond, Berea City Councilman Steve Caudill argued that Berea’s other fees for some producers should not be higher than fees set in Richmond and Madison County because it might encourage brewers, rectifiers and distributors to take their businesses to those jurisdictions instead of starting a business in the city.
In one example, a distiller producing more than 50,000 gallons of product per year would pay $3,000 for a license, while a producer yielding less than 50,000 would pay $1,500.
“I think if somebody wants to come to do business in Berea, they’ll pay the fee,” said Councilman Jim Davis, who introduced the amendments.
“I feel like we’re arbitrarily penalizing a distiller and we are setting ourselves apart from the two governments that are within 5 and 15 minutes of us. I don’t know why we would want to charge them more than our neighbors,” Caudill said.
In other business, the council heard the first reading of an ordinance revising the city’s pay scale structure. Councilmember Cora Jane Wilson requested that the item be discussed at a work session before it comes up for the second and final vote at the August 2 business meeting.
Also approved Tuesday was a motion to accept a recommendation from the Berea Tourism Commission to approve a bid from GT Construction to renovate the former Tolle building for approximately 580,000.
That item was approved unanimously, and officials are aiming to have the building ready as a reception center, gallery and artisan classroom area by late winter.
