Berea City Councilmember Katie Startzman made an emotional appeal for civility Tuesday evening, calling on council members to disassociate themselves from a campaign to elect a conservative slate of candidates to the council.
The first-term council member cited signs posted around town urging voters to select five current incumbents, Jerry Little, Cora Jane Wilson, Teresa Scenters, Jim Davis, and Ronnie Terrill, in addition, and former councilman David Rowlette and first-time candidate Rebecca McClure Issacs. Incumbents Startzman, Steve Caudill and John Payne were excluded from the proposed slate.
Startzman accused the organizers of the campaign of running afoul campaign laws, but she objected most to the tenor of the campaign, which she claims is ratcheting up “a toxic campaign of hate,” against certain incumbents, other candidates for office, as well as family members of public officials.
“This is wrong,” Startzman said. “This is unacceptable, and I challenge those of you who are on this slate to speak out against this.” Startzman noted some current incumbents were not aware their names were on the sign, while others actually helped install them, she alleged.
“I’ve heard from many citizens over the last two weeks, on both sides of the aisle, stating how tired they are of the toxic hate that this group and individual is spewing all over this city. I’m tired of it at meetings, I’m tired of it on social media, I’m tired of people boycotting my business [The Native Bagel and Nightjar]. And I know by speaking out, by wanting something better for our city, I will probably be further targeted. But sometimes being a leader means sticking your neck out when real consequences could come from that. Maybe I won’t get reelected. I don’t know.”
Startzman nonetheless implored her fellow council members to stand against the campaign to exclude certain incumbents because of their personal views. “I urge my colleagues who are finding support from this individual and her social media crew to withdraw their support from that body and say we are a community that values collaboration, we can work with people who are not the same as us, and we all want to move Berea forward instead of continuing the cycle of sniping, and this cancer of this…hateful perspective.”
Startzman did not specifically name the individual or organization responsible for the campaign, though she added she is proud of her work with the other members of the council, regardless of their politics. “I hope you hear my comments in the spirit in which they are intended, because I really value the role of all of you on council, and I don’t want any of us to not be here in the future. But I also feel like we all need to respect each other as colleagues and professionals, and say, ‘This is the line that we are drawing in the sand.’”
During council comments, Councilman Ronnie Terrill addressed Startzman’s remarks, accusing her of not observing the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of meetings.
Terrill said he personally takes exception to that because his father was a combat veteran, and because he believes the flag should be respected.
Terrill closed by urging citizens to vote in next Tuesday’s election.
