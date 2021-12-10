LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The National Weather Service is warning there could be another potential outbreak of severe weather, primarily in western and central Kentucky, late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
John Gordon, who heads the NWS office in Louisville says there are similarities to what those same parts of the state saw late Sunday night and early Monday morning, which spawned at least seven tornadoes.
“This event looks a little more significant than the last one,” he said Thursday afternoon. “Western Kentucky got hit much harder than Central Kentucky with a bunch of really nasty storms. With the exception of Franklin and Scott counties, we really didn’t get that much. This event has the potential to be more widespread with strong, damaging winds.”
Gordon says there are a couple of changes from their thinking earlier this week, in that the storms will be several hours later than their earlier forecasts, and that the Storm Prediction Center has put all of the state west of a north south line starting at Louisville, in an enhanced risk area for severe weather.
All forms of severe weather are possible, according to Gordon. “Damaging winds are the primary threat, which is classic when you have a lot of wind energy. Some possible tornadoes and definitely heavy rain and flooding.”
He said there will be more fine-tuning Friday morning and afternoon on how the system will evolve, “But there is high confidence for at least one or two lines of storms coming through in the middle of the night into the morning. There is no question you will see warnings coming out of the Paducah, Nashville, and Louisville weather offices, during the overnight hours.”
After the storm system passes through, forecasters say the weather pattern is expected to become quieter, as a large upper-level ridge builds across the southern U.S. and eventually into the eastern part of the country. This will result in a continued mild pattern for much of next week. The next weather system of note will approach the region toward the end of the week.
