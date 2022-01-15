The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises that District 7 personnel, along with contractors, will report for duty Sunday morning. Highway personnel are ready for this next forecasted winter event. Crews pre-treated bridges, overpasses, ramps, and roadways within the district on Friday.
The Cabinet’s mission is to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors and priority routes. Priority A routes include major through routes and those most heavily traveled. Priority B routes include other important, lesser traveled state routes. Other roadways are in Priority C.
The KYTC snow and ice information website provides details about priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets and videos on salt application and snow removal: http://snowky.ky.gov
Additionally, the public can monitor weather operations in real time on the state’s interactive traffic system to find out what is happening on state routes in their local counties: GoKY.ky.gov
Forecast from the National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/lmk/weatherstory
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.