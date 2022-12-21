FRANKFORT (KT) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, due to the extreme weather that is expected to affect the state beginning Thursday.
“We are warning Kentucky families about the arctic front that will be bringing in severely cold air starting Thursday night,” Beshear said. “With dangerously cold conditions that will reach as low as minus 26 with wind chill, in some parts of Kentucky. This dangerous cold will extend through Christmas Day.”
He noted the storm will enter western Kentucky on Thursday afternoon with rain transitioning to snow, as the storm heads east across the state, leading to dangerous road conditions.
“If you are traveling for Christmas,” he said, “make sure you get to your ultimate destination by mid-day on Thursday.”
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley urged caution and “to avoid non-essential travel, particularly late Thursday night, and on Friday due to the approaching arctic cold front and extremely low wind chill factors.”
“For anyone needing to travel, we recommend having a fully-charged cell phone, keeping the gas tank near full to avoid fuel lines freezing, and traveling with an emergency kit containing a blanket, flashlight, water, jumper cables and non-perishable food,” he said. “Please refer to the Kentucky Emergency Management Website for additional information about severe weather preparedness https://kyem.ky.gov/Preparedness/Pages/Severe-Weather.aspx.
Fraley added the city is also ready to combat the 1-4 inches of snow that is forecast during the next 48 hours.
“While we anticipate possible slick spots overnight Thursday going into Friday as the front arrives, we do not anticipate significant snowfall amounts,” he said. “However, our city’s Public Works Department is prepared and at the ready to handle any weather conditions that come our way.
“The salt bin is full and our trucks with snow plows are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. Likewise, our Police and Fire Departments are ready to respond to any emergency at any time.”
In addition to snow accumulating 2-4 inches in some parts of the state, winds across Kentucky could reach 40-50 miles per hour and temperatures will plummet, leading to flash freezing conditions, which will make travel dangerous. Other impacts may include broken waterlines, power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.
Beshear said his office has been in contact with county officials to ensure there are warming centers available for residents in need, and Kentucky State Parks will also serve as a backup warming centers. A large priority is to make sure those sheltering in travel trailers in Eastern Kentucky are safe and warm.
The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General and under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker had advice for those with emergency generators. “In the event of a power outage, never use a generator indoors. Place it a safe distance from the home, at least 10 to 15 feet, and use carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors. With these sub-zero temperatures, we also need people to dress in layers, as hypothermia is a real threat. And please take time to protect pets and livestock, which are also at threat.”
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said 1,365 state-owned and contracted plow trucks are available for use, and the cabinet has stockpiled over 300,000 tons of salt, nearly 1 million gallons of brine for anti-icing efforts and more than 1 million gallons of calcium chloride, an additive to salt for deicing.
“Our forces are prepped with stocked supplies and equipment to respond to winter weather threats and they will be on alert through the holiday weekend,” said Secretary Gray. “With high winds, downed trees are possible, so they’re prepared to help clear roads of debris.”
Kentucky State Police developed a list of items drivers should place in their vehicles before the weather sets in. This includes a winter weather kit with a cell phone charger, blankets, first-aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel and a flashlight with extra batteries.
The Kentucky National Guard has begun pre-positioning assets for possible rescues and are activating units in preparation to respond to emergencies.
Gov. Beshear said he plans additional press conferences Thursday and Friday, which can be seen on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.
