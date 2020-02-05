Berea is experiencing growing pains and is considered one of the fastest growing cities among those in the state with a population of more than 10,000.
Mayor Bruce Fraley provided those figures in his annual State of the City address given to members of the Berea Chamber of Commerce last Thursday at Churchill’s. According to Fraley, the city’s current population stands at 15,787, which grew at a rate of 15.5 percent from 2010-2018.
“In my view, our city is on the rise,” Fraley said. “We have a proud history, engaged citizens, a positive economic climate, an outstanding group of city employees who serve the citizens, relationships with our community partners that continue to grow and improve, and a strategic plan that will help guide us over the next several years.”
In his address to the Chamber, Fraley reviewed his administration’s accomplishments during the past year, highlighting the transition to a new electricity provider, which he said “was very smooth with no unexpected problems or difficulties.”
He said one of the most “critical” projects for Berea’s future is the Owsley Fork Dam Project that will raise the dam by 6 feet and “greatly increase our water supply.” When the project is completed, Owsley Fork Dam will increase from 650,000,000 gallons of water to 1 billion gallons.
“We are currently working with Bell Engineering and the United States Natural Resources Conservation Service on the design phase of this project,” he said.
He praised the city, the Tourist and Convention Commission and the Berea Farmer’s Market for the $250,000 matching grant that will be used for the construction of a multi-use pavilion, which will be built near the Tolle Building, where a former car lot was located. He said construction is likely to begin in late spring.
He added the Tourism Commission is in the process of designating a section of North Broadway, Lester Street and Chestnut Street as a historic district.
“The Historic District designation allows business owners in the district incentives for property improvements and will help us link Old Town, Chestnut Street and College Square as articulated in our Strategic Plan,” Fraley said. “The Tourism Commission is also in the process of evaluating all of our programs to determine the future direction of tourism in our city.”
He hopes to “re-energize our efforts to plan a dog park.”
As he looks ahead to his second year as mayor, Fraley said budgetary challenges await because of the “skyrocketing cost of the county employment retirement of CERS.” Fraley said the costs of contributions will increase from 18.68 percent in 2017 to 24.06 percent during the current fiscal year.
“For an employee earning $40,000 per year, this CERS contribution is currently $9,624 per year,” he said. “CERS cost will continue to increase … We are not alone. This is an issue for all city and county governments that participate in CERS.”
He added that the rising cost of asphalt and a decline in municipal aid from the state also is a concern.
“This impacts our ability to resurface city streets,” he said. “In fiscal year 2015, the city received $327,370 in municipal road aid. In Fiscal Year 2020, that number declined to $282,133, while the cost of material, in particular asphalt, continues to go up.”
To address the future shortfalls, Fraley said that current city staffing levels “cannot increase beyond where it is today.”
“We plan to evaluate each position as employees retire or leave city employment,” he said. “In the future, it will be necessary to combine positions, share duties, and outsource some work in order to keep costs down.”
Fraley renewed his pledge to “treat everyone I work with with courtesy, dignity and respect,” in moving forward.
“It is our duty as public servants to behave in such a manner,” he said. “I was recently reminded that we will not be remembered for the title we held, for our accomplishments, or for how much money we had: We will be remembered for how we treated each other. I will take those words to heart and hope you will too.”
