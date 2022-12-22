FRANKFORT (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials warned Kentuckians on Thursday to avoid non-essential travel, as bitter cold, high winds and snow will combine to make treacherous road conditions over the next day or two.
The National Weather Service has placed the entire state under a Wind Chill Warning into Friday afternoon, as windy conditions and air temperatures near zero will result in wind chills down to as much as 35 below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for the western two thirds of the state, for snow accumulations of up to four inches; as well as a Winter Weather Advisory in the east, where 1-2 inches of snow is forecast.
“Plan on slippery road conditions into Friday,” said Beshear. “If it gets that cold, we can get to a point that the salt won’t work to stop ice if we have certain conditions. If you can avoid travel, please do. Admittedly, my family canceled plans with my parents, because we need to be safe and make sure we’re all doing the right and the safe things.”
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker stated, “Being prepared starts with being aware of what is coming, and we have a good storm prediction of what is coming from the National Weather Service. This gives us the opportunity to prepare. We don’t always get this opportunity, so let’s seize it."
Both men encouraged Kentuckians to follow your local, state and national emergency management agencies on social media if you are able. Keep track of their tips and their weather warnings as well. Keep up with whatever keeps you connected with your current conditions.
“We have up to 2,000 employees that are available and 1,365 pieces of equipment,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Our crews will be deployed in stages as conditions require them, but we must prepare and be prepared for the long haul. Public safety and employee safety are our top priorities, and we will be doing all we can in both respects. We are up against some very tough conditions.”
The Governor reminded Kentuckians that local warming centers will be open in each county, in case of power outages due to the high winds and snow. To find a local center, contact your local emergency management office, and follow their official social media accounts.
Temperatures are not expected to go above the freezing mark of 32 degrees until next week, when a warm-up is forecast to start taking place.
