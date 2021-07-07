Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley told Berea City Council members he has been lobbying Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 officials to fix Chestnut Street, and that the state government has committed to repairing the road this year.
Fraley addressed the issue Tuesday night during a meeting of the Berea City Council during the mayoral comments segment of the meeting.
“We have been working diligently with Transportation Cabinet District 7 trying to get repairs made,” Fraley said, who said he personally contacted the chief district supervising engineer Kelly Baker. Baker reported Chestnut Street has made the cut for resurfacing this year, and letting of the project could begin as early as this fall, according to the mayor. Highway 1016 is also on the state’s to-do list to complete this fiscal year, Fraley said.
Berea City Councilman Jerry Little noted there is a lot of confusion among citizens about why the City of Berea doesn’t fix Chestnut Street. He said the city can’t resurface Chestnut because state and federal highways are technically out of the city’s jurisdiction, leaving Berea to depend on the state’s transportation cabinet. Nonetheless, both Little and Fraley said they have heard the complaints of local motorists and they are working to get it repaired.
“I’m certainly interested in it because it needs to be fixed, so we’re working on it with our folks in the state to try to make that happen,” Fraley said, repairs will stretch along Chestnut Street to interstate exit 76.
On a related note, Little, who chairs the Berea City Council Public Works Committee, cautioned there has been a steep drop in gasoline tax revenues in recent years, making it more difficult to cover all of the streets that need resurfacing and paving.
Little stated the revenue problem will become worse as more electric cars take to the road, and less gasoline is sold, which will cause further declines in gasoline tax revenues distributed to the cities. This year the city has budgeted $275,000 to spend on resurfacing, which Little said is inadequate when considering the number of roads in Berea that need repair.
“I really don’t know what we’re going to do with our streets because when you start completely black-topping these streets, which are old, we don’t have the funding,” Little said.
Other business
In other news, the council heard a presentation from Lucas Witt of MWM Consulting LLC, who gave an update on the state of the city’s industrial development plans. Witt noted the city has 87 acres of land available for prospective tenants. The city has seen big moves in recent years, including the plant expansion and adding of a new manufacturing line at Hyster-Yale, the development of a new high-tech battery line at Hitachi MS Electric Motors for $100 million, with the plan of creating 200 new jobs, and AppHarvest, which is building a 15-acre sustainable agriculture facility for $40million, bringing between 40-70 new jobs. Discussions with more potential employers are in progress, Witt reported.
Berea City Council member Steve Caudill expressed appreciation for Witt’s service. “I really want to thank him for the work he’s done on behalf of our city,” Caudill said. “It’s been a really refreshing time the past four or five years. We’ve really started to build momentum in the area of economic development, specifically in our industrial growth.”
In other developments, the council voted unanimously to allow the mayor to apply to the Kentucky Department of Local Government for a grant from the Recreation Trail Program, which will allow the city to apply for funds to complete the Scaffold Cane shared use path. Fraley noted this is the second time the city has applied for such funding, and that the application may have a better chance for success this time. It covers 80 percent of the costs of building the shared use path, while the city would pay 20 percent.
Also approved was a measure enabling the mayor to apply to FEMA for disaster relief funds in connection with severe weather in the beginning of 2021. The grant for $159,000 would cover expenses related to the storms, including debris removal, emergency staffing for first responders and utilities personnel, and other costs.
The council also adopted an ordinance granting a 10-year franchise license to Open Fiber Kentucky, a communications provider. Council member Teresa Scenters said she hopes the expansion of the number of telecommunication providers in the city will ultimately drive prices down for Berea’s internet and cable TV consumers.
“I am glad to see more communication companies coming to Berea. I think it’s going to be good for citizens to have competition, and maybe we’ll actually see some of this stuff (rates) go down,” Scenters said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.