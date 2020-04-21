89th District State Representative Robert Goforth was arrested Tuesday morning and faces charges of domestic violence.
Goforth was charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree domestic assault and third degree terroristic threatening. He was arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's office early Tuesday morning. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
The victim, a female, reportedly had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms. The victim also told deputies that Goforth strangled her with an ethernet cord from a drawer and threatened to kill her. The woman added the incident happened with three small children in the residence. All three were found safe in the home upon arrival.
Goforth represents the 89th District, which includes the southern part of Madison County, along with Jackson and Laurel County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.