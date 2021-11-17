If you’ve driven on U.S. 25/Chestnut Street on recent days, you may have noticed road crews fixing the rough spots in the road in preparation for completing the job next spring.
The City of Berea secured promises from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to fix the road, which suffers from base failure at several points. According to Mayor Bruce Fraley, crews are focusing on repairing the worst spots ahead of paving the entire roadway from Interstate 75 to the intersection of Ellipse Street and Richmond Road as early as spring.
“I compliment the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for making the repairs they are now, but what they are repairing is not the entire project. They are repairing areas that are considered base failure where there is substantial erosion of the base beneath the blacktop,” Fraley said, adding that the plan is to prevent future base failures and resulting potholes on the city’s main drag. Doing a superficial patch job would have merely
resulted in more potholes in the future, Fraley said.
The project was initially delayed because officials determined the cost to complete it overran the engineer’s original estimate by 17 percent. By the time it came up for review, the fiscal year was nearing its end, meaning the project had to be re-bid.
When all is said and done, however, Fraley said the end result will be that Berea will have better roads.
“From I-75 to the new bypass, you’ll have an entirely new roadway [on U.S. 25], and that is in addition to the widening of U.S. 25 and the Berea Bypass, which is a major investment by the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in the City of Berea.”
