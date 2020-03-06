FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky yet, the state’s top public health official wants everyone to take precautions to minimize the effect of the disease.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack told the House Health and Family Services Committee on Thursday that the disease, which no one had heard of until last December, can spread relatively easily like the flu.
“It is a little more dangerous than the typical influenza, but it is not anywhere near as dangerous as MERS and SARS, which we’ve had in the past decade or so and had much higher fatality,” Stack said.
He says the disease has spread quickly since its discovery in Wuhan, China. “It’s in over 70 countries, and there have been reports of a potential case in Tennessee. As of now, we have no confirmed cases in Kentucky. I think we can anticipate that will change at some point. But our efforts, and those at the national level, have done a real good job of delaying the entry and buying us extra time to prepare.”
The speed at which a test has been produced and efforts to develop a vaccine have been amazing, Stack told the panel.
“As recently as 10 years ago, we couldn’t have done this as fast. This is Star Trek kind of stuff, how quickly this has been able to be done,” he said. “I know it feels like forever, and it feels like forever when you’re in my seat trying to be accountable to folks, but put in perspective, the pace with which the public health community and the supporting science community has responded, has been thoroughly impressive.”
Stack says there have been five people tested so far in Kentucky for coronavirus, which has been designated COVID-19 by the health community. Four have come back negative, one is still pending. Until recently all testing was being performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. But as of Monday, the state lab in Frankfort is also processing the tests.
He says if a sample for testing arrives before noon, they strive to have the result the same day. If they receive it in the afternoon, they report it the next business day.
Stack had a suggestion for community leaders to prepare for further spread of the disease. “Business leaders, leaders in schools, principals, prisons, go to the cdc.gov website personally to designate a specific individual who is going to be accountable for this.”
There is another eventuality he suggested those leaders should consider.
“If you run a place of employment or school and you have the capacity for telework, or virtual classrooms, now is the time to figure out how you could have the most possible people working from a distance, if possible.”
Stack stated there is no current advisory for cancellation of major events, “But if that should appear scientifically indicated, we will recommend those things that are appropriate.”
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services also has a website dedicated to the Coronavirus that is updated each morning or more often if needed at https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/Pages/covid19.aspx.
