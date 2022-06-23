The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has approved funding for reconstruction of the Farristown Bridge on Menelaus Road, according to Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley.
Fraley made the announcement Tuesday during a meeting of the Berea City Council, noting that the bridge project seemed increasingly unlikely. After consultation with state officials last week, however, the bridge will go out to bid next spring, according to Fraley.
“That was surprising to me considering some of the things that I knew about the project and what we’ve been told in the past. So, that is very good news,” Fraley said.
Additionally, Fraley noted the cabinet has approved funds for the design, right of way and utilities for a new road through the Berea Industrial Park. Farristown residents have expressed concern that the lack of a bridge and adequate roads has posed a public safety and traffic risk, but Fraley said those problems will likely be resolved with these new projects. Last week, the Berea Industrial Development Authority unanimously voted to grant right of way to the state to allow for the construction of the new road through the industrial park.
“It looks like there are two different solutions to a problem that has been going on now for over a year in the Farristown community,” said Fraley, who has been lobbying state officials on the issue for several months.
“That’s good news for Farristown,” said Council member Jim Davis. “I never thought they would do a bridge, but I’m tickled to death they are.”
The Berea City Council heard the final reading of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget Tuesday and adopted the spending plan unanimously. Steve Caudill, Teresa Scenters, Ronnie Terrill, Jim Davis, Katie Startzman and John Payne voted for the budget. Jerry Little and Cora Jane Wilson were not present at the meeting.
General fund revenues are estimated to be $17.7 million, with expenditures projected to be $23.3 million. Officials are estimating an ending fund balance for the year of $16.6 million.
Katie Startzman asked for more detail on plans for the $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA). Mayor Fraley explained the city is tentatively earmarking the money for various projects, including $1 million to extend Kenway Street to Phase II of the Berea Bypass, thus giving the Dixie Park/Roselawn neighborhood another point of entry and exit, $190,000 for heavy equipment, $1 million for sidewalks and shared use paths, $330,000 for automobiles, and $1 million for park improvements.
Additionally, Fraley said some of that money may be used for street improvement, since gasoline tax revenues are dwindling, but the cost of asphalt is increasing with the cost of gasoline.
“This particular plan calls for investing in our street infrastructure to catch us up the best we can. That would be one priority for these funds,” Fraley said.
In other business, the council unanimously adopted a resolution regarding health insurance, since the city is changing carriers.
“We think this will give us a little less volatility in the market,” said City Administrator Rose Beverly, who explained the city was facing a 17 percent increase in health insurance costs if the city remained with its current carrier.
Under the new plan, city costs for health insurance may go up approximately 10 percent, and the city has a chance to realize more savings if the city has a low experience rate on health care costs in the coming year.
During council comments, Fraley addressed a concern from Mark Workman about the future of the Berea Crafts Fair.
The mayor said the city plans on continuing the fair under the supervision of the tourism department.
“The craft festival is alive and well and we plan to continue,” Fraley said.
Fraley also revealed progress on a spec building on Farristown Industrial Road, noting that MP Kelly has poured the concrete of the first building, which could potentially house a new employer.
In related news, Beverly reported AppHarvest will receive their certificate of occupancy so they’ll be able to start growing lettuce and begin operating in the east green house.
On Tuesday, the council also voted unanimously to accept new sewer infrastructure into Berea Municipal Utilities, including one manhole and 64 feet of eight-inch sewer line near Brooklyn Boulevard. The measure is subject to the final approval of city corporate council.
Berea Police Department Chief Eric Scott gave a departmental report to the council, at one point noting that the police department’s electric vehicles have saved approximately $15,000 in fuel costs in the two years the city has had them. Scott thanked the council for the decision to buy the vehicles. “It’s not always easy to be first, but I can promise you it has worked in our favor,” Scott said.
———
The next Berea City Council meeting is scheduled for July 5.
