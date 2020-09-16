Stella Faye Cope, 80, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center following a brief illness. Ms. Cope was born in Jackson County on June 16, 1940 to the late Jim C. and Elsie See VanWinkle.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 15 at the Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Miller officiated. Burial followed in the Scaffold Cane Cemetery.
