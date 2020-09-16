Citizen obituary

Stella Faye Cope, 80, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center following a brief illness. Ms. Cope was born in Jackson County on June 16, 1940 to the late Jim C. and Elsie See VanWinkle.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 15 at the Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Miller officiated. Burial followed in the Scaffold Cane Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Stella Cope, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you