Stephen Jerome Herron, 74, was born on February 24, 1948. He departed this life on October 6, 2022.Stephen was born in Berea to the late Mack Herron and Thelma Gassett Sims. He attended Middletown Elementary School. Graduated from Berea High School where he also played basketball during his time there. He retired from Glenn Buick where he worked for 38 years. His hobbies were detailing cars and playing his numbers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jeffery Herron.
To honor and cherish his precious memories with family, Stephen leaves behind his wife Davina Herron (17 years) of Lexington, daughter Stephanie (Jerome) Watkins of Greensboro, NC, sons Stephen (Sarah) Herron, Robert Herron of Louisville; Don Estill, Duran Estill, Marcus Herron of Richmond, Jerome Herron of Georgetown, Jason (Renee) Herron of Indiana, Indiana. Two sisters: Lula Herron, and Atanya Brown.
16 grandkids, 20 great grandkids, Special cousins: Donna Davis, and Helen Herron also survive.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Virgil Gardner officiated and burial followed at the Highland Cemetery. Pallbearers were Daniel Herron, Gary Herron, Spencer Morgan, Sinclair Johnson, Michael Hopson, and Richard Hopson. Honorary pallbearers were Cecil Fields, John Dawson, Lamont Cornelison, Alex Embry, Joe Hughes, Stewart Martin, Roger Hinton, and Mike Warford.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
