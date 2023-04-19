Madison Southern named Steve Wright as it’s new boys basketball coach last week. Wright comes to Southern with an extensive head coaching background. In 2005, he led South Laurel high School to a state title. He has been coaching for more than 45 years and comes to Southern with a 749- 279 record. “ Coach Wright brings a lot of experience in a track record of success to Madison Southern,” said athletic director Jay Simmons. “ I feel like our basketball team in school can benefit from him.” The Citizen attempted to contact Wright for comment, but was unsuccessful before the story deadline.
• Berea pirates gridiron standout Yamil Cruz will continue his football career at Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio. Cruz sign with the school last Friday. During his senior year, Cruz rushed for 1,102 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He also added a touchdown receiving.
