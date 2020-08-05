Steven Wesley Frazier, 48, husband of Deanna Sizemore Frazier, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Baptist Health-Richmond. Born on April 10, 1972 in Richmond, Kentucky to Wesley and Judy Ann Winkler Frazier. Steven was the Project Manager M.E.P. of Capital Construction at Eastern Kentucky University and was a master plumber with his family at James Anderson & Son. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church in Richmond, Kentucky. The Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home conducted the services.
