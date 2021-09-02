T
his has been the year of learning. Learning to be without those we love- whether because of death or circumstance. Learning to extend more grace. Learning to be more responsible. Learning to take action when words fail us.
August 30 marked one year of the last meal I shared with my grandfather — the last hug, good talk, hearty laugh, and life lesson imparted in person. I have had to learn to be without him, as has the rest of my family, and that has been a challenge of its own. His presence in our community and family was second to none. Bill Grant had a demeanor that made people love him, laugh with him, and he was a strong encourager. He and my grandmother were pillars within our community, and they lived a life that I feel was exemplary of Christ’s love.
In years past, I have seen many pillars of our community honored on Kirksville Day as the Grand Marshall of the parade- like Mrs. Hendren. However, in recent years I have also witnessed people named the Grand Marshall of the parade who were not even a member of the community. Sadly, my grandparents, in all the years they resided in the communities of Kirksville and Poosey Ridge, were never honored and named Grand Marshals of the parade. To me, this is an honor they well deserved during their lifetime. Those two served their community and church in so many different roles, and are irreplaceable. I have heard similar sentiments many, many times in the months since their passing.
In this year of learning, I hope that one lesson will stand the test of time, and that is that we are never promised tomorrow. We have to value who we have, and we have to show them that we love and appreciate them.
This applies not only to our family and friends, but those pillars of the community.
After losing so many meaningful members of our community this year, I truly hope that whoever makes the decision on our Grand Marshall at Kirksville Day will consider choosing someone who has been a pillar and beloved member of our community.
I would like to see someone honored and not overlooked as I feel that my grandparents were. I dearly hope someone is chosen that has lived a long life in our community, has many stories to share about our history, change, and growth, and has given back to the community in some way.
Rather than simply talking about ways to honor our community and its members on Kirksville Day, I hope action is taken and it is done in a meaningful way.
Words fail us sometimes, but actions always speak the truth.
