Green space in Stoney Creek Subdivision that has fallen into disrepair will be turned over to developers after a vote from the Berea Planning and Zoning Commission.
The unanimous vote came at a recent business meeting following a presentation by developer Patrick Sowers. Sowers stated that on a plot on the southern portion of the subdivision, there is an approximately five-acre parcel that includes a pond. He added that the pond and surrounding area has become overgrown and untended.
“We’re not set in stone, but we’re trying to do something with the land to make it viable so we can mow it and maintain it and also take care of the pond,” Sowers told the commission.
At one point, Commission Chair Betty Olinger asked if the current pond was secured for safety, to which Sowers replied: “There is no protection around that pond. It’s just open. So, the proposal is the [owners of the] bottom tract will take over the maintenance of the pond and secure it in a way that makes it safe.”
Codes and Planning Administrator Amanda Haney explained that the subdivision was originally designated to be a planned-unit development, or PUD, which included amenities like bike trails, a park, green space, commercial areas and even an assisted living facility. But those amenities in the 300-acre development were to be funded by the establishment of a Stoney Creek Homeowner’s Association, which never happened.
Haney explained the city had two choices, either maintain green space in what is private property, or turn it over to the developer to clean up the pond and integrate the acreage into an existing lot for development. Haney emphasized city officials did not want more property to maintain, but the current condition isn’t desirable, either.
“It’s not being used as green space. It’s not being used as a park or a walking trail or any other of those things that a green space is meant to do,” Haney said.
Commissioner Ben Robinson III expressed reservations about turning the green space over for further development, noting its already a high-density subdivision with only one entrance and exit.
“Now it just seems like we’ve moved away from, by definition, a PUD into a highly, densely population subdivision,” Robinson said.
Sowers replied that with further development of Stoney Creek, it is possible two more exits will be built at the rear of the subdivision. He also noted that any development around the former green space will likely be limited.
The commission unanimously voted to release the green space requirement for unit one, lot one of Stoney Creek Subdivision, subject to the approval of the commission for future developments. Access to the lot would be from a proposed easement leading from Winding Branch Road.
In other action, the commission unanimously approved the amended final plat for Garden Gate Drive – Villages of Beaumont Farm. The development proposes the construction of 11 four-plex units off of Legacy Drive near Peggy Flats Road.
Also approved unanimously was a development plan at 309 Pauline Drive by AR & T Enterprises for a storage facility. A representative of the development stated the plan is to develop and pave phases one through five of the project, but then gravel phases six through nine until they are needed. The commission voted to approve the plan on the condition that the developer put up a bond for five years, guaranteeing lots 6 through 9 will be paved subject to requirements by the city.
Referring to old business, Commissioner Martin Richards inquired about the status of a proposed zone change application at 596 Chestnut Street. The applicant, Susan Horn, told commissioners at the March 28 meeting that she intended to open a coffee shop and support center for victims of breast cancer. The application was complicated by the fact that the property was divided into two lots and would require zone changes on both from R-1 residential to B-1 business. Haney explained that application will not be moving forward and that the property has subsequently sold to another buyer.
