Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is looking for an offensive coordinator for the third time in three years following an uneven and disappointing 7-5 season in his 10th year at the helm.
Stoops fired Rich Scangarello on Tuesday, three days after the Wildcats defeated rival Louisville to end a two-game losing streak. So the search is on for at least two coaches.
The Kentucky coach has scooped up his past two offensive playcallers from the National Football League in bringing a pro scheme to Lexington. Liam Coen delivered big in his first and only season with the Wildcats, calling the shots during a successful 10-3 campaign a year ago with Will Levis emerging as a star quarterback.
However, Coen was wooed back to the Los Angeles Rams as the defending Super Bowl champion's offensive coordinator. Stoops turned to Scangarello, who had previously been with the San Francisco 49ers.
But Scangarello fell short in less than a year on the job. He was hired late last spring and never stopped playing catchup. He never seemed to grasp the college style after spending several seasons in the professional ranks. Kentucky’s offense failed to reach the 30-point mark in the final eight games and managed just six points against a Tennessee defense that surrendered 63 points in a stunning loss to South Carolina. An embarrassing setback to Vanderbilt earlier this month didn’t help Scangarello’s cause. Failing to score touchdowns in the red zone was a major issue throughout the frustrating season.
Poor offensive line play led to Levis being banged up most of the season and what was expected to be a high-scoring offense never materialized. Scangarello was maligned by fans who thought the Cats should be better.
The professional environment is different from the college atmosphere. Some coaches adapt and are successful, while others simply fail, whether it’s stepping up the coaching ladder or taking a step down numerous successful college coaches — Steve Spurrier and Bobby Petrino among them — weren’t successful as professional coaches, compared to the success they enjoyed while coaching college players.
Aside from Coen, most of the successful coordinators under Stoops have been college coaches who have an understanding of what it takes to create a successful offensive scheme with that age group. Scangarello joins Shannon Dawson and Coen as the one-and-done offensive coordinators. Eddie Gran served the longest in that capacity (two years) and knew how to adapt to change. Remember the Lynn Bowden season? How many coordinators could have pulled that off that turned around Kentucky’s season in an instant?
Stoops also will be looking for a running backs coach, too, after firing John Settle on Monday. The two vacancies could be a combo package depending on the situation. Stoops should search around the collegiate landscape first before making a pitch to professional coaches who don’t have as much experience with college players.
I’m sure Stoops will explore all options before making a decision on his next offensive coordinator, but he should start at the college ranks before making the jump back to the NFL in search of the next Liam Coen.
