A year ago, Rhonda and I celebrated the Fourth of July with a bunch of neighbors we didn’t know in Clinton, Tennessee.
As we were driving home from a visit to Biltmore in Ashville, North Carolina, we decided to make a stop at the Museum of the Appalachia in Clinton. Little did we know at the time, we picked the best time of the year to visit the museum.
We stopped and we stayed for a while before heading back to Berea for the Fourth of July celebration at the Berea City Park.
The annual Anvil Days are celebrated on the Fourth of July in Anderson County. Before anyone ever considered shooting up rockets and watching them explode in an array of colors as our nation’s symbol of Independence, our ancestors shot up anvils and had a competition to see which anvil could elevate the highest.
We decided to go back again this year and had no idea what we were going to encounter this year. Once we found a parking spot, we packed our chairs, I grabbed my camera and we strolled down where there was a vintage Base Ball game reminiscent of a contest played in 1864.
There were no gloves, players were fully clothed in cotton uniforms and the score was kept on a gigantic chalk board. The rules were simple. If a fielder caught the ball on one bounce, it was considered an out and the traditional rules applied. Of course the Anvil shoot provided the entertainment every hour and there was plenty of food and touring for visitors to enjoy.
We watched the entire game and enjoyed every minute of it. It took us back to a time we never knew. Even Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary Todd Lincoln — impersonators of course — was in attendance on this hot day as temperatures soared into the upper 90s. We sat in the shade, which provided a shelter from the sun. After the game, Abe took a swing at a few pitches and was an impressive hitter. Who knew Lincoln was a Base Ball player?
We stayed longer this time and knew what to expect and enjoyed our brief visit with our friends and neighbors to the South. We visit Pigeon Forge so often the state of Tennessee feels like family.
Maybe that’s why we felt right at home in Clinton.
