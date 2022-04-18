LOUISVILLE (KT) – The National Weather Service completed damage assessments over the weekend, from a line of severe storms that spawned more than a dozen tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and evening, in parts of central and western Kentucky.
The NWs in Paducah says there were six tornadoes, which affected Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Marshall, and Trigg counties in western Kentucky, between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m., CT. Some of the worst damage occurred in several communities that were impacted by the December 10, 2021, tornado, which measured EF-4 on the scale that runs from EF-0 to EF-5, based on wind speed. That included an EF-1 with a top wind speed of 90 mph that hit just north of Mayfield in Graves County.
Most of the others in the west were rated at EF-0, in Hickman, Hopkins, and Marshall counties. However, one that touched down in Lyon County and passed over Lake Barkley, reaching Trigg County before rising back into the clouds, was an EF-1 with a top wind speed of 95 mph.
The Louisville weather office confirmed eight tornadoes in central Kentucky, which struck parts of Jefferson, Larue, Shelby and Spencer counties; all of which touched down between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m., ET, according to the NWS.
There was an EF-1 in southern Jefferson County, with an estimated top wind of 97 mph. Larue County had both an EF-0 and an EF-1, with the EF-1 having a highest estimated wind of 100 mph, the strongest one in the state on Wednesday.
Shelby County had three separate twisters, two of EF-0 strength and one EF-1, with an estimated 90 mph top speed.
In Spencer County two EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed by NWS employees.
While there were no injuries reported in Kentucky due to the Wednesday severe weather, there was plenty of damage to homes, barns, outbuildings, trees, and powerlines.
The Glenmary subdivision in southern Jefferson County was reported to have the most damage from the storm damage, including a pick-up truck moved 11 feet from the driveway where it was parked, the tornadoes primarily occurred in rural areas parts of the state.
