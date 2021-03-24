Cleaning up Madison County was a major focus for the Madison County Fiscal Court during its special called meeting Tuesday in Richmond.
Dates were set for Round 3 of the county’s Debris Removal Program to assist county residents in disposing of trees and fallen limbs and branches from the recent winter storms, as well as the start of its annual spring Litter Abatement Program to address the litter problem along Madison County roadways.
Beginning April 1 and running through April 15, the county will again be scheduling pickup of trees and limbs from citizens residing in unincorporated areas of the county. The window for pickup of the debris is April 19-21 and all debris must be curbside by April 19. Only one pickup can be scheduled at each residential address. No pickup can be scheduled at commercial property.
There will be no drop-off locations provided, but residents can take debris to the county landfill or have controlled burns on their property.
Anyone having a controlled burn must notify the Madison County Fire Department at 859-624-4776 prior to the burn. Pickup scheduling can be done by calling the County Solid Waste Department at 624-4709 or an online scheduling form is available at Madisoncoky.us. Prior to scheduling, residents must insure their pickup meets the criteria set by FEMA guidelines. The complete set of guidelines is available on the County’s website as well.
According to Madison County Road Department Administrator Scott Shepherd, 224 pickups were completed during the eight days of the first two rounds of removal. The department had 672 requests called in which were then mapped out for pickup.
Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor and Shepherd asked residents to be patient during the removal process and assured residents that everyone requesting service will be taken care of in a timely manner.
Taylor and the magistrates also praised county employees for their hard work during the winter storms and recent flooding in the county.
“I want to thank our crews for their diligence and for how hard they have been working. Our county is a big county and when we take on projects like this it does take some time, but our crews are doing a great job,” Taylor said “I do want to ask residents to be patient. It does take some time to get around to pick it all up, but we will get there.”
Fourth District magistrate Tom Botkin echoed Taylor’s sentiments on how county employees stepped up during the storm cleanup.
“I just want to thank all our county employees for the excellent work they have been doing under challenging conditions,” Botkin said. “Over the last year we have asked some folks to do some extraordinary things in tough situations. I’m always amazed at how people will arise when occasions come for them to step up and do things.
“The employees of Madison County go out of their way to help their fellow citizens and I just want to thank every one of them.”
Litter Abatement Program
The Court also announced that the county’s annual spring litter cleanup program will begin April 2 and run through the middle of May.
Taylor said the county has had a lot of calls and concerns from citizens about how much trash is currently on the roadsides in Madison County, so he asked that the county move up the start date of its Litter Abatement Program to deal with the problem a little quicker.
Shepherd gave the court an update on the program, saying that all paid positions are full thanks to $60,800 in grant money that Taylor was able to procure to pay the civic organizations and individuals that participate in the program on a per-mile rate. It also pays for the pickup sticks, reflective vests, gloves and bags used during the cleanup. Though the paid slots are full, the county will still take all volunteers who would like to participate in the cleanup.
Taylor thanked everyone who is participating in the cleanup effort and stressed the importance of keeping the roadsides clean.
“We really appreciate Jailer Steve Tussey getting our inmate crews out to help with this. I have requested with the Transportation Cabinet to get their crews out as well. And all the groups and citizens who participate in the cleanup,” Taylor said. “I’ve said if people didn’t throw trash out, we wouldn’t have on our roadsides. So lets do our due diligence.
“It is important to keep our community clean because it’s a reflection of what our community is.
“When people travel through and get off the interstate exchanges we really want our community to be beautiful.”
In other business, the court:
• Approved a resolution for the application for and administration for a Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Division of Waste Management Kentucky Pride Fund Household Hazardous Waste Management Funds grant. The grant allows local governments to apply for grant funds to cover the costs of the collection and proper management of household hazardous waste such as computers, TVs, paint and oil. There is a 25 percent local match required that can be in kind or in cash. The county received a grant for $15,000 last year.
• Approved the county serving as an application agent for an ASAP Harm Reduction Grant for Fiscal Year 2021 in the amount of $20,000 to help address the drug epidemic in Madison County through education and awareness. The county has served as an applicant agency for the grant since 2002. Madison County EMS and Sparks Ministries will each receive $10,000 from the grant.
• Approved payment for the Kit Carson Commons project from a $48,000 Community Development Block Grant fund from the state of Kentucky.
• Approved the hiring of three seasonal workers at Battlefield Golf Course: Jack Sizemore and Joshua Kincaid, seasonal grounds crew at the rate of $9.50 per hour and Noah Eastham as seasonal golf shop attendant at the rate of $8.25 per hour.
• Approved Indigo Run Phase 6, adopting Old South Drive, Crescent Pointe Court and Planters Row Drive for county maintenance.
Upcoming events
• Tasty Tuesday’s are going on at the Irvine-McDowell Park on Lancaster Ave. in Richmond from 5-8 p.m. through early April featuring different types of food trucks each week.
• The Berea Kiwanis Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 3, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Berea Skate Park. It will be a drive thru event this year. For more information or further details please see the Berea Kiwanis Club’s Facebook page.
• Richmond’s Easter EGGstravaganze will be a city-wide event this year on April 3. Participants must preregister for the event by calling Richmond Parks at 623-8753
• Adventure Falls at Lake Reba will open May 29 with new entry guidelines.
• Richmond recycling is hosting a free shredding day on Friday, April 16. Call 625-0202 for exact times and further details,
• The Kirksville Community Center’s annual Spring Gathering Craft Show will be Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Kirksville Park. It will be an outside event this year. Further details can be found on the Kirksville Community Center’s web page.
• Madison County Courthouse and affiliated offices will close at noon on Friday, April 2 for the spring holiday. Offices will re-open Monday, April 5 at 8 a.m.
