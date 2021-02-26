The Madison County Road Department is accepting appointments to pick up storm-related debris for residents who live in unincorporated areas – beyond the city limits of either Berea or Richmond.
Road Department Director Scott Shepherd addressed the plan Tuesday during an online meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court. Shepherd said the county can only accept storm-related debris, such as trees, limbs, and branches. The pick-up project will be conducted in three rounds, he said.
Appointments for the first round of debris pick up will begin on February 25 and run through March 12. Residents must have their debris at their curbside by March 15, and the debris will be picked up between March 15 and April 1. Residents can schedule an appointment by calling (859) 624-4709, or visit madisoncountyky.us for more information.
The second round of debris pick up will begin with appointments running from March 1 through March 31, with pick up occurring between April 1 and April 15. Debris must be at curbside by April 1.
The third round will be April 1 through April 15 for scheduling of appointments, followed by debris pick-up April 19 through April 29. Debris must be at the curbside by April 19.
At one point, Magistrate Roger Barger asked if there is a place storm debris can be dropped off. Shepherd explained that due to environmental regulations, debris would only be picked up at curbside.
Additionally, Madison County Fire Department Chief Tim Gray noted many people in unincorporated areas of the county may try to burn their storm debris, such as fallen trees and limbs. Gray urged residents to call (859) 624 4776 to let officials know you will be doing a controlled burn, so that the fire department won’t be dispatched to the scene by mistake.
On a related note, Shepherd publicly thanked the county fire department for helping the road departments remove fallen trees and keep the roads clear. Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor expressed thanks to all of the departments for working together to get the county safely through the three winter storms.
“Kudos to you all for all the work you’ve done to keep our county roads safe and open. You all did an outstanding job,” Taylor said, adding later: “We work with each other and I think this shows how far we’ve come. It’s a true team.”
Other business
The court adopted an ordinance enabling the county to apply for general obligation bonds for $7.5 million. The proceeds are to implement an $8 million improvement/energy savings plan for Madison County facilities, including the Madison County Detention Center, the Madison County Court Annex, and other buildings. The plan is projected to produce approximately $9 million in energy savings over a 20-year period.
The court also unanimously voted to allow for the refinance of a 2012 bond valued at $6.6 million, which had been used for improvements on the detention center, Battlefield Golf Course, and the court annex. Judge Taylor said the court would only refinance that bond if the terms are favorable to the county.
“I would like us to reduce the time frame more,” Taylor said, noting the 2012 bond comes due in 2036. “I’m very excited about this energy project. I think it’s going to be really good for the county.”
• The first reading of a land use ordinance that would help regulate businesses that stage weddings on agricultural property was also approved unanimously. Codes Department Director Burt Thomas explained that weddings staged in rural settings like farms or in barns has become a recent trend. However, because one resident objected to that practice and filed a lawsuit in Circuit Court, the county has opted to clarify the regulation and make the practice subject to a conditional use permit, or review by the Board of Adjustments. At that point, Magistrate Paul Reynolds asked if people will be required to get a permit if they want to stage a wedding on their farm. Shepherd answered that the rule would apply only to commercial businesses, and that citizens could still stage weddings on their property.
• Also Tuesday, the court voted unanimously to accept a bid from TempCo of Kentucky, Inc. for $97,000 for a service truck bed. The vehicle includes a 14-foot bed, a welder, a compressor, a 12-ton capacity crane, a generator, and other accessories.
During Judge’s Comments, Taylor urged residents to participate in an online survey concerning the Madison County Comprehensive Plan. The brief survey can be found at madisoncountyky.us.
The next Madison County Fiscal Court meeting is on March 9.
