The Madison Strikers, a Berea-based soccer team, competed in the 2023 Soccer Youth Summer Nationals Tournament held recently in Panama City Beach, Florida.
The Strikers held their own against some of the top national all-star teams while battling the panhandle of Florida’s heat and humidity.
Coach Shamekia Hampton said the team battled and proved they belonged during the five-game tournament.
“The team we had was a combined team of 11 girls from travel and recreation girls that were 2012-2013 age group,” she said. “We played against the best of the best from around the country. We had some tough battles and grew with each game that we played.”
The Strikers came up short in their quest for the national title, but the experience and competition they faced sharpened each players skill and will bode well as they continue in the sport.
Player Kennedi Kemplin was proud of how the team showed no quit during the tournament.
“I am very proud of my team,” she said. “No matter how tough the other girls were, we gave them our best shot.”
The tournament started out tough during pool play, but by Wednesday, the Strikers had become a completely different team.
“We were playing as one team and never game up no matter what challenge we had,” Hampton said. “We may not have come home with the National Championship trophy, but I am very proud of these young ladies and the drive they have to improve their skills and the friendships they have formed.
“I am honored to have had the privilege to coach them. Thank you to the parents for allowing me and Coach Clinton Conley for being apart of this journey.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.