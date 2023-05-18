Last Thursday evening served as a walk down memory lane for many Madison Countians and Exile fans as the Richmond Area Arts Council and the Madison County Historical Society hosted a book signing for local and former Exile band member Billy Luxon’s book, “Exiled, The Climax and Surrender of Jimmy Stokley.” The band, Exile got its start during the 1960’s in Richmond and quickly became a local staple before being discovered and going on to national notoriety when they were invited to become a part of Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars, performing with many of the top performers of the time. In 1978, their hit “Kiss You All Over,” hit number 1 on the Billboard Top 100, where it remained for 4 weeks. The song was ranked as the number 5 song for 1978. Luxon, along with Mack Davenport, Mike Howard, Bernie Faulkner and Bobby Johns mingled with guests, sharing memories of their tenure in the band Exile along with front man Jimmy Stokley. After the sharing few words, attendees were able to have their copies of their book signed by Luxon and other band members.
