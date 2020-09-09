Madison County Schools ushered in the first day of school virtually last Wednesday as students began a new era of learning in a pandemic.
Students opened classes with virtual learning, a new concept to keep students in class amid the onogoing COVID-19 crisis that has postponed in-learning classes until at least the end of the month.
“The administration, teachers, custodian workers, lunch and office personal at Silver Creek Elementary School have been challenged both on an individual basis and team basis,” Silver Creek third-grade teacher Garry Gay said. “They have been challenged by the state, county, parents and most of all students. Teachers are learning that they may not always be successful but they will always give the greatest effort and reflect on outcomes.
“We as Madison County employees will thrive in our every day challenges. Our devotion to hard work has and will continue to be noticed in the classroom as well as our community and most of all our commitment to our students. We will rise.”
Madison County Schools is offering a technology helpline for students needing assistance while off-campus. The helpline is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and can be assesed by calling (859) 387-6630.
Kentucky Farm Bureau (David Mayo) is offereing free Wi-Fi for students from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
“Reliable broadband internet service, especially in the rural parts of our state, is something that far too many Kentuckians still don’t have access to in their homes,” said Mark Haney, President of KFB. “In a world that now demands video meetings, virtual events and continual email communications – not to mention the tens of thousands of students who are about to start their new school year from home – internet connectivity is a must. We want to help ease that burden for some of our fellow Kentuckians through this initiative.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.