Madison County Schools returned to in-person instruction this week. Students had their temperatures checked before arrival into Shannon Johnson Elementary School Monday morning. Donnie Hunley conducts a temperature check before a student enters the classroom. (The Citizen/Keith Taylor).
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
Latest News
- Prep Roundup: Sept. 30, 2020
- Students return to school
- After indictment, Goforth's wife comes to husband's defense
- Berea Church of God, Folk Center named voting sites
- Berea Police seeking robbery suspect
- Madison County Detention Center September 11-17, 2020
- Madison County Property Transfers for the Week of September 14, 2020
- Congressman Andy Barr introduces Rural Broadband Expansion Act
Most Popular
Articles
- Keith Taylor: COVID is CRUEL
- Madison County Schools to welcome students back to class Monday
- Berea Police seeking robbery suspect
- After indictment, Goforth's wife comes to husband's defense
- Madison County Detention Center September 11-17, 2020
- Congressman Andy Barr introduces Rural Broadband Expansion Act
- Clerk's office to begin mailing absentee ballot this week
- Madison County Detention Center September 4-10, 2020
- Berea Church of God, Folk Center named voting sites
- Madison County Property Transfers September 3-9, 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.