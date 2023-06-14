The Berea Youth League is in full swing with games being played at the Berea City Park. In a contest played last Friday night, Hagan Newton of the Mariners connected on a second-inning double against the Mets in 7/8 year-old action. Teams are busy wrapping up their regular season and preparing for the postseason tournaments.
