The summer of 1983 was memorable and forgetful.
For our family vacation four decades ago, we decided to take a trip to Atlanta, Georgia to experience the biggest city in the Peach State. I had never seen more than four lanes on a highway. Six to eight lanes going south on I-75 was an eye-opener for a 12-year-old kid from the country.
On the way down, the signs on the highway suggested we visit Rock City and see Ruby Falls. We took the advice from the billboard offered to travelers and took in both tourist attractions. We also made a stop at Stone Mountain, Georgia and did a lot of walking before we made it to our destination. At that time, Dad owned a North Carolina Tar Heel blue Chevrolet Van, which I believe was probably the ugliest vehicle I remember growing up.
It served a purpose, but sorry, Dad, but it was ugly.
We made stops at Plantation houses and took in Six Flags over Georgia, which is where I rode my first roller coaster — the Ninja — during a visit back to the park a few years later. I do remember an elevator fall ride that was extremely fun at the time and the water rides, which were popular at the time.
One of my favorite Major League Baseball players at the time was Atlanta Braves outfielder Dale Murphy and I was a big fan of Hank Aaron. We attended a Braves-Cincinnati Reds game on a Sunday afternoon somewhere in the outfield where the chief kept beating a drum and dancing around in between innings. I remember Mom was the only one in our section cheering on the Reds and I kept thinking we would never making it out of Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium alive.
The Reds won that day but I had a great time attending my first Major League Baseball game.
We watched fireworks on the Fourth that year from the pool at our hotel and received somber news the following day as we began our six-hour journey home.
Back then, news spread slower, but still reached us at a faster pace that saddened us and created cause and concern.
The late Charles and Betty Combs lived nearby us on Moran Summit Road in the Happy Landing and Bucket Town area in rural Madison County and both were murdered on the Fourth of July in 1983. Charles was the son of late baseball Hall of Fame Earle Combs and was chairman of the Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents and Betty was my art teacher at Kirksville Elementary.
Betty would alwaysx wave at me when she passed by our house as I was shooting basketball in the driveway. Forty years later, I can still see her pleasant smile as she drove by.
When we arrived home, the suspect, Roy Settles, had not been found and I remember being scared to death on that house we lived in at the time on Walnut Meadow Road.
Although young, I was worried and scared for our safety. I remember sleepless nights and not willing to go outside the house. For the first time in my life I felt insecure in my own home.
It wasn’t long until he was located and eventually arrested.
It was my first taste of the sometimes mean and cruel world we live in and how fragile life can be and it hit me hard in the summer of ’83.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen. He can be reached at (859) 986-0959
or by e-mail at publisher@bereacitizen.net.
