Summer Reading program a big draw

Life sure feels a bit more “normal” these days, and while normal may forever be in quotes, the world seems to have at least returned to some semblance of it. People are gathering together again, revisiting previously loved activities and connecting face to face for perhaps the first time since the pandemic. As for the Madison County Public Library, more people are visiting our locations than ever before.
By far the biggest draw currently at the library is our Summer Reading Program, which is back in full force after two years of scaled-down offerings. While June and July are always our busiest months, we have seen unprecedented participation over the first 10 days of Summer Reading. Over 1100 children and adults attended our Summer Reading Kick-Off on May 31, and hundreds of families have signed up for our Summer Reading Challenge. Just yesterday, over 500 children visited the library to learn about reptiles and even meet a few face to face.
Summer Reading is one of the most important programs the library provides, as it exists to keep children engaged in learning activities during the months they are out of school. The library provides educational and literacy based programs so that children avoid the decline in literacy, math, and academic abilities known as the “Summer Slide.”
While academics are of course the integral piece of the school experience, the lack of a free and nutritious lunch over the summer can be even more critical for many students. With the vast majority of Madison County students enrolled in free breakfast and lunch, consistent meals may be hard to come by in the months outside the school year. To help fill this gap, Madison County Public Library is partnering with Berea Kids Eat to provide free lunches for children ages 18 and under, all summer long, at both library locations.
A part of the Grow Appalachia program at Berea College and funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, Berea Kids Eat is a local non-profit that seeks to address and reduce food insecurity in Berea. Berea Kids Eat provides lunches during the summer months at no cost, and with no income requirement or registration. Nutritious lunches are prepared and provided by Berea College Sodexo Dining Services, and picked up at partner sites throughout the community. The program began in 2016, and since then has provided 1.6 million meals to children in neighborhoods and community spaces.
Currently, Berea Kids Eat lunches can be enjoyed at both Madison County Public Library Richmond and Berea locations at our Lunch Bunch program, Monday through Friday, noon-1 p.m.. There is no registration required and no charge to attend. Visit our event calendar at www.madisonlibrary.org/events/upcoming, or contact either library location for details.
Berea Kids Eat also offers lunch at Glades Peace Love and Butterflies Education Center Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-2PM, and will begin offering breakfast from 9:30AM-10:30AM on June 14. For Berea Kids Eat community site information, events, programs, and schedules, visit the Berea Kids Eat Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BereaKidsEat/). Contact Martina LeForce at leforcem@berea.edu or message the Berea Kids Eat Facebook page for questions or additional information.
