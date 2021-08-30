Summer reading program shifts to student learning

A
s the long days of summer begin to grow shorter, I’m reminded of how the month of August brings about a sense of both endings and beginnings. When I was growing up, August meant it was time to finish up my summer activities and start gearing up for the next school year. August, for that reason, was always among the most exciting months of the year.
I loved school. I was not one of those kids who longed for summer break or a snow day (which is a good thing, since at my school snow days didn’t exist). Instead, my preferred place to be was in the classroom. Learning new things was an exciting prospect. I remember the restless sleep the night before the first day of school, wondering who my teacher would be, what subjects we’d cover, who would be in my class. Even with the adrenaline rush of anticipation, the routine of school was always more comforting to me than the summer free for all. I liked having my days planned out in 50 minute intervals.
Now, I won’t pretend that I loved going back to school only for the educational aspects. I enjoyed being around my friends all day, of course. Plus, the beginning of the school year meant basketball practice would soon resume, followed by spring sports. August, even as a kid, always brought a sense of normalcy — a time to get back into regular habits.
At the Madison County Public Library, August still has a similar effect. Our Summer Reading program, which ran from June 1-July 31, is always our busiest period. For those two months, we direct the majority of our resources towards supporting a continuation of learning over the summer. This year, over 3,000 children participated in our summer reading challenge! I’m here to tell you - no matter what you’ve heard, kids do still read.
To keep this momentum going, each August we shift our resources from summer learning to supporting students in the classroom.
Our Outreach Coordinator, Brandon Thompson, hosts book clubs at Silver Creek Elementary, Farristown, Foley, Clark Moores and Madison Middle Schools, as well as Madison Southern High School.
At Kingston Elementary, Brandon visits the Kindergarten Pods each month to read a story and lead an activity.
Along with traditional book clubs, Brandon also engages students through a drama club program at both Farristown and Foley Middle Schools. He hosts career preparedness sessions at our local high schools, as well as STEM and arts activities.
Beyond the classroom, the Madison County Public Library also supports student learning on site at each location. Last year, we purchased Chromebooks for students to check out and use at the library. We offer access to online databases, such as EBSCOhost, Learning Express Library, and Newsbank, which are accessible even at home with a library card. This comes in quite handy for those inevitable last minute research assignments that tend to pop up through the school year.
The library, of course, has student reading lists covered as well. Our Youth Services Manager, David Payne, has developed a collection of suggested reading materials for both kids and teens. Many of these titles are available in our Libby app, which conveniently provides access to thousands of downloadable books and audio books. Students who need titles that are not on our shelves can also utilize interlibrary loan, a service that allows us to borrow materials from other libraries.
With a successful summer coming to an end and the new school year set to begin, August remains an exciting time at the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.