The Madison Southern Eagles and Lady Eagles soccer teams Boosters hosted its annual Kids Camp May 31-June 2. Approximately 70 campers turned out to improve their overall soccer skills. The three-day camp featured instruction on ball techniques, strategy and teamwork exercises, and other fun-filled events. In above photo, Caden Garver prepares to take a shot at the goal during a drill.
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
Latest News
- Summer Soccer Camp a success
- Madison County Court Recap: May 18 - 24, 2023
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: May 18 - 24, 2023
- Madison County Property Transfers: May 19 - 24, 2023
- Madison County Property Transfers: May 18 - 19, 2023
- Human remains found in Garrard County
- Reflection for the week of May 31, 2023
- Community Calendar: for week ending June 6, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in Garrard County
- Madison County Property Transfers: May 18 - 19, 2023
- Madison County Property Transfers: May 19 - 24, 2023
- Kentucky State Police Investigates Escaped Inmate in Madison County
- Madison County Detention Center: May 18 - 20, 2023
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: May 18 - 24, 2023
- Escaped inmate arrested in Maysville
- Madison County Detention Center: May 21 - 24, 2023
- Madison County Court Recap: May 18 - 24, 2023
- Berea City Pool open for the season
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.