Kingston Memories
y Dad’s mother had dinner every Sunday. We called her Grandma.
When we were young, we would all go. It was my Dad, two brothers, my sister, me, and my mother. It was good we were small, or we would have never all fit in the truck. My sister and I had to sat in laps. (Later we would have two more siblings.)
The road was winding with a rail on some of the curves. Some places tended to sink down near the edge. I hated being near the window because I would imagine falling out the door down the incline. Occasionally the dirt road leading to her house would be very muddy. My Dad would have to make a couple of tries and get up some speed to make it. The truck would be sliding all over.
My Grandma would cook soup beans, pan cornbread, fried chicken, and other items. She would bake a strawberry cake or German chocolate cake for my Dad. She made it all on a wood stove. Her water came from a nearby spring. I was impressed by the trapdoor in the kitchen floor that led underneath to shelves that held home canned food.
You could never tell how many people might be there. Aunts, uncles, cousins to play with or fight with. There was plenty of room to roam around outside for the kids while the grownups enjoyed the meal.
I wish as a young adult; I would have taken time to get to know her personally. She was an incredibly hard worker. She passed that down to my Dad.
She raised her family after she was widowed. She had a strength to get through hard times.
