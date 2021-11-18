This weekend marked the start of modern gun for deer season. I’ve written about the joys of watching youth hunters previously, and seeing photos of children and teens who killed their first deer this weekend was certainly a welcomed change of pace from the normal social media postings.
One thing was sure this weekend though, I missed hearing the hunting tales at the store.
I don’t believe it will matter how much time passes between the last time I walked into the store and enjoyed sitting down for breakfast with my favorite people and today, because even as recently as that was (only a year and a half ago) I still miss it. There was nothing like a good snow day breakfast spent working a crossword puzzle at the store listening to people I’ve known all of my life chat away.
Walking into Roundhill on opening day of modern gun season for deer has always been a treat. Practically everyone was in camouflage clothing, and there was always a story to be told. I dream of the day that is our normal again.
Many of the good story tellers have left this world in the last year, so I realize it will never be the same.
I genuinely hope that one day the store can open up again to the same type of environment that once was there prior to the pandemic: Saturday morning breakfasts, political banter and jokes near elections, family spending time together, fish fry evenings, and Rook tournaments galore. Because, as the holidays approach and deer season has commenced, I would imagine that many in our community miss those times.
Pandemic fatigue has contributed greatly to the decline of these moments, and the craving for more normal seems great with each passing milestone.
