In a unanimous vote, the Berea City Council adopted a measure to donate four surplus vehicles to the city of Hazard, which suffered significant losses in last July’s floods.
The donated vehicles include a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer from the codes department, a 2006 Ford Escape, also from the codes department, a 2005 Chevy Blazer used by administration, and a 2011 Crown Victoria used by the police department.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley reported the delivered vehicles were immediately put into service in that flood ravaged city.
Tuesday’s vote comes in the wake of other relief efforts coordinated by the Berea Fire Department and the Berea Police Department, both of which have been collecting supplies for the communities impacted by the disaster.
Fraley noted the council and citizens of Berea and Madison County moved quickly to help their neighbors in southeastern Kentucky.
“I do want to thank for council for approving the donation of the police car and the three other vehicles to the city of Hazard,” Fraley said. “To say that they were greatly appreciated would be an understatement. They were thrilled because of the compassion and generosity that our city showed, and that’s not just one or two people, that’s all of us together. It involves the citizens of Berea and southern Madison County being generous and supporting the relief effort in eastern Kentucky,” Fraley said. “The outpouring from our community and our staff has been very impressive, so that it makes me proud to be a Berean.”
In other action, the council adopted an ordinance to set the ad valorem tax rate at 9.7 cents per $100 of assessed property. The rate is a reduction from last year, when city property taxes were 9.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. Berea Finance Director Susan Meeks noted at a recent meeting that the city is in a particularly good position because increasing property assessment values in Berea mean the city can lower rates for citizens, yet still collect $91,000 more in property tax revenues over last year.
Also Tuesday, the council postponed a final vote on an ordinance regulating towing companies in city limits. Local businessman Russell McMahan addressed the council, noting that the proposed draft may put some companies at a disadvantage because of inappropriate regulations. The measure was introduced by Council member Jim Davis to discourage unethical practices by tow operators and enhance public safety.
Council member John Payne offered a motion to postpone Tuesday’s vote to allow for a listening session where local tow operators could express their concerns to council members, followed by work session. The vote was postponed, and the announcement of said work session is pending.
In other news, the council presented a proclamation congratulating the Berea Kiwanis Club for 100 years of service in Berea, and heard presentations from the Madison County Extension Homemakers group.
Concerning the Central Kentucky Regional Airport, the council ratified the appointment of Colleen Chaney by the Eastern Kentucky University’s Board of Regents to serve on the Madison County Airport Board. Chaney will fill a slot being vacated by Ethan Witt. The measure was adopted unanimously.
Meanwhile, Fraley announced Danny Miller has been appointed to the Berea Industrial Development Board, replacing Diane Zekind, whose term is expiring. Fraley expressed hope Zekind will be available to serve the city again in the future.
Emerson McAfee also addressed the council, urging officials to commit $5,000 for a monument to local members of the armed forces who died in service of their country. A Vietnam veteran, McAfee is also an advocate for the veteran’s hall of fame in Madison County. McAfee noted the city of Richmond has already committed to the project.
Planning and Codes Enforcement Director Amanda Haney updated the council on a number of projects in the city, including a four-story, 28,000-square-foot computer science building to start construction soon. A Berea College indoor athletic facility just off Mill Street, down by the soccer and baseball fields, is also in the works, according to Haney.
Haney reported AppHarvest has been granted temporary occupancy to operate one of the three greenhouses. “They are currently growing and harvesting lettuce. I have tasted their lettuce,” Haney said.
The city has approved AppHarvest for two of their five processing lines. They will soon be shipping out lettuce from their facility, Haney said.
Other projects include the vocational tech center next to Farristown Middle School, which is nearing completion, and Tractor Supply will be building a green house. An indoor practice facility is planned for Madison Southern High School, and there are 48 active permits for new single-family dwellings, most of them either at Vineyard or Stoney Creek subdivisions. Two new dental offices are under construction in town, as well as Popeye’s chicken near the Dinner Bell.
The next council meeting is set for September 6.
