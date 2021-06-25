A
s I was reading , “The Hills that Beckon” by Ray Long, I was surprised to see the mention of a famous horse from the Kingston area. The colt was born in 1899 and was named Rex Peavine. He was a chestnut stallion. He became one of the most outstanding horses of his breed and is still a genetic force in the modern Saddlebred horses.
Dr William L. Hockaday owned Rex Peavine. Dr. Hockaday studied at the Medical College in Philadelphia before returning to Madison County. He practiced for nearly forty years. He also had farming interests and bred high class saddle and harness horses. Dr. Hockaday was a member of Mt Zion Church and a mason. After his death in 1911, the ownership of Rex Peavine passed to James S. Hockaday, his son.
Rex Peavine was never sold although there were large offers made. He had worldwide fame as a stud. Rex Peavine retained his reputation and popularity over 20 years. After his death in 1925, Rex Peavine was originally buried on the family farm but later was reinterred at the American Saddlebred Museum in the Kentucky Horse Park. You can find more information about Rex Peavine on sport-horse-breeder-.com.
On the Kingston Elementary family resource Facebook page is a picture of the Madison Southern High School class of 2021 from Kingston. The seniors always come back and visit the elementary school. There are also directions to sign up for the community rewards organization so Kingston Elementary can receive donations. https://kroger.com/account/communityrewards The organization code is VW057. Besides summer school there are other activities going on, so stay informed. A blessing box has been an exciting recent addition.
