Pop, my father-in-law, was telling me that the prime time for killing hogs used to be right before Thanksgiving. He told about the tradition of killing hogs on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The women would be waiting to start cooking the fresh pork meat. Turkey was considered more for the Christmas meals instead of Thanksgiving according to Pop.
The hog supplied a large variety of meats. Souse meat was made from the feet and head. (It was soft enough to eat on crackers.) The intestines were deep fried for chitlins. Cracklings were fried pig skin. Of course, the fat was used to make lard. Lard was used to fry or as a shortening in baked goods. The lard could also be used to make lye soap. Pickled pig feet were a favorite for some people. The hog head could be cooked, too. A couple of my favorites are the pork tenderloin and ham. Sausage can be made by grinding up pork meat and adding spices. The only part of the hog not used was the squeal!
Mike could remember travelling to his in-laws and seeing many wooden stands as he drove. The stands were used to suspend the hogs to make the processing easier.
The processing of the hog wasn’t pretty. After the hog was slaughtered and bled out, it was boiled. This made scraping the skin off easier. Jr remembered using a butcher knife to scrape.
He also mentioned a two-person scraping tool that made it go faster. A saw could be used to cut the hog down the middle to access the meat. After wrapping the meat in the white butcher paper, you could freeze it. The pork ham could be salted and cured by hanging in a smokehouse until needed.
We can be thankful now that we can buy our meat already processed in a clean, convenient package.
It makes preparing that Thanksgiving meal quite a bit easier. Whether you celebrate alone or in a large group, I hope you will have a meaningful day. Focus on the positive and try to minimize the negative.
Don’t forget to express your appreciation to the cooks. They have put plenty of effort and care into their dishes.
Thanks to JR., Mike, and Pop for the information.
