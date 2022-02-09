The Madison County Fiscal Court reviewed recent data regarding current and future county employees during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday morning at the Berea Annex.
Morgan Elliston, county Human Resources Coordinator, presented the court with results of an employee engagement survey given to members of the county work force.
The purpose of the survey was to identify how current issues such as inflation, cost of living, and COVID-19 were affecting current job openings and turnover.
“I think the values in the labor work force have kind of shifted during the time of Covid,” she said. “People value their family time. People value being home more. I think that is definitely changed our labor force.”
Elliston went on to discuss how the changes in the retirement system appeals to prospective employees.
“We have people employed with us who are in all different tiers of the retirement system and those that are in tier 1 will tell you that there’s a great benefit to it,” she said. “Now that benefit is not as good as it once was, which allowed us to pay a little bit less in the past than what we would need now to accommodate those differences. Currently I would probably compare our retirement system to a private sector retirement system like a 401-K.”
Elliston presented data that showed current open positions that have been available, including an Animal Control Officer (305 days), Custodial 1 position (91 days), Deputy Jailers (426 days), 911 Dispatchers (426 days), and CDL Drivers and General Laborers of the Road Department (476 days).
Elliston discussed new implementation on overall communication including panel interviewing, stay interviews, exit interviews, quarterly training, and the employee engagement survey.
When discussing how employee turnover relates, Elliston said, “Currently our organizations turnover rate is 18 percent and that is based off of the new fiscal year,” she said. “That’s a six-month period … that is a good turnover rate for an organization is anywhere from 10 to 15 percent. You can see that we are exceeding what a good turnover rate would be.”
The survey was conducted over an eight-day period from Jan. 20-28, with 132 responses. After compiling the results, 81 percent of Madison County employees agreed they were proud to work for the county, yet 47 percent of overall employees were labeled as a “flight risk” meaning they are looking or would be interested in other available opportunities.
In reference to overall engagement from employees and how well HR performed their implementation, Executive-Judge Reagan Taylor applauded their efforts.
“I think the HR team did an excellent job because we actually went to every department to let them know what the survey was about,” he said.
“You know, we reiterated the confidentiality of it. And so, I think it was very well-known. And again, we told them, you don’t have to participate, but we encourage you to participate because if we don’t know we can’t fix or we can’t change.”
Magistrate Ben Robinson III, added, “Of the workforce that we have, you know, we have 88 employees that are potentially a flight risk — I mean, that’s scary. And that’s across all departments folks.”
Robinson went on to say, “I hope that we can do things on this court to strengthen, you know, whether it’s benefits, whether its compensation, or whatever the case may be, where, you know, employees are very proud to work here, and they’re going to stay here.”
Additionally, the court approved a resolution to amend the 2021-2022 Employee Classification Schedule, giving raises to all employees of the Fiscal Court effective Feb. 16.
In other business:
• The court proclaimed Feb. 8 as “FRYSC Day”, honoring the Madison County Family Resources and Youth Services programs in the local school systems.
• A road department budget was amended by $109,000 in reference to the US-21 Bike Route signage project. The route stretches from Bell County to Mason County. Madison County was asked by the Transportation Cabinet to be the local government to grant the pass through.
• Approved the resolution in updating and adopting a new fee schedule for the Battlefield Golf Course.
• Discussed how Discretionary funds from the Transportation Department would be distributed to a section of Newby Road, Old Daniel Boone Road, Cruise Lane, and Griggs Road.
• Approved the resolution to enter into a professional services agreement with Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group, LLC.
