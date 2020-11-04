Citizen obituary

Susan Gail Gay Reed, age 64, wife of Jeff Reed, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, KY

Funeral services were Monday, November 2, 2020 at Silver Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Jimmy Ashcraft and Rev. Tim Roberts officiated. Burial followed in the Reed Family Cemetery.

Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.     

