Susan Lynn Skinner Clark, 58, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Baptist Health in Richmond.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Sunday July 24, 2022 at the Pinewoods Holiness Church 707 Pinewoods Road. Rev. Buddy Durham and Rev. Morris Mullins officiated and burial followed in the Lainhart Cemetery in the Drip Rock community of Jackson County.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
