Every community has those people that are pillars, the people that everyone knows and loves, and Kirksville certainly has had a few over the years. Susie Tussey was one of those people.
Susie was married to Doug Tussey and was a mother to Jennifer Tussey Ulmer. Susie lived in Kirksville, and ran the Roundhill Store for several years. She was a kind soul that always had a story to tell, a hug to give, and a smile to greet. Our community lost Susie this past week.
Susie has cooked breakfast or lunch for and shared a meal with almost every Kirksville citizen. When I was in college one of my favorite things to do on my shorter days was to go sit at the store during the mid-afternoon lull and chat with Susie. She often told me stories of my grandparents and my dad from years past. Susie was never too busy to sit and talk with me, or anyone else who needed a friend or a listening ear. She always had a kind heart for her community. I was fortunate enough to have her ask me to pitch in and help out at the store from time-to-time, and I, along with many, many others, loved her dearly.
Kirksville has suffered several losses in the last year. Susie’s passing is one that no doubt has hit many in our community with great significance, none any greater than that of the family that she loved and praised so often with every visit to the store or every encounter in years after. My prayers and thoughts go out to her family and closest friends during this difficult time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.