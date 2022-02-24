A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a Richmond woman last Tuesday at her home in Richmond.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Shannon V. Gilday, 23 of Taylor Mill, forced his way into a residence at Willis Branch Road at 4 a.m. and fatally wounded 32-year-old Jordan Morgan with a rifle while she was in bed. He then confronted the homeowner, former State Representative Wesley Morgan, and exchanged gunfire before leaving the area in a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill and a license plate of 379-VMJ.
Gilday has an active warrant for murder, burglary (first degree), criminal mischief (first degree), assault (first degree) and two counts of attempted murder. He is approximately 6-foot tall, 167 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was was seen on surveillance footage wearing camouflage or tactical-style pants and jacket with a hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a light-colored face mask.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with additional information is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.
