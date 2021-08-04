A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder on Wednesday in the shooting death of a Richmond couple.
According to WBON-TV9, Chris Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52, were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Keystone Drive in Richmond Tuesday.
The Hagers were the landlords of the complex and owned and operated the University Shell Station on the Eastern Bypass.
According to WBON, witnesses told police that they heard two gunshots coming from the driveway of a Keystone Drive apartment building on Tuesday. Witnesses allegedly saw 51-year-old Thomas Birl of Richmond, standing at the passenger door of a white truck shooting a handgun into the vehicle where two subjects, later identified by the Madison County Coroner as Chris and Gracie Hager, were located.
Police charged Birl with Murder, 1st Degree Arson, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and 1st Degree Criminal Mischief.
During the standoff that ensued after the shooting, emergency officials blocked off both Keystone and Keeneland Drive, as they attempted negotiations with Birl to exit the residence. As the negotiations continued, police said Birl started a fire inside the apartment with the intent of destroying it.
The apartment complex was inhabited and occupied at the time of the incident, a fact that RPD officials say Birl had every reason to believe. The apartment was nearly completely destroyed by the blaze with over $100,000 in damages reported. Birl leaped out of a window as the blaze expanded. Police arrested Birl, before he was transported to Baptist Health Richmond to be examined.
Upon further investigation of the scene, authorities located several empty 9mm shell casings in the driveway of the apartment and the handgun that Birl used to commit the murders inside the room where he was barricaded.
The investigation is still ongoing.
