Richmond Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Whitaker Bank on Brandy Lane around noon on Friday.
According to police, the suspect drove away in an older model Ford Escape (2011). According to police, the suspect waked into the bank and demanded money from an employee and left with an undetermined amount of money before walking in an unknown direction.
If you have any information regarding the person of interest, contact Richmond Police at (859) 624-4776. Richmond Police are currently at the scene.
