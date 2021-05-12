The Richmond Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Hector Hernandez-Diaz (40), also known as Hector Diaz-Hernandez of Richmond in connection with a homicide.
On May 12, 2021, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Richmond Police received information from the Lexington Police Department regarding a homicide. Based on that information, Richmond Police responded to a residence on Earlene Court where they discovered a deceased female from an apparent gunshot wound. The female was identified as Andrea Hernandez, 34 of Richmond.
Police advises the general public to use caution as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Diaz is believed to be operating a Gray four-door 2003 Volkswagen Passat with the license plate bearing KY BFD078.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hernandez-Diaz, contact the Richmond Police Department at (859) 624-4776 or detective@richmond.ky.us.
