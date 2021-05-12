The Richmond Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Hector Hernandez-Diaz (40), also known as Hector Diaz-Hernandez of Richmond in connection with a homicide.
Police advises the general public to use caution as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Diaz is believed to be operating a Gray four-door 2003 Volkswagen Passat with the license plate bearing KY BFD078.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hernandez-Diaz, contact the Richmond Police Department at (859) 624-4776 or detective@richmond.ky.us.
